Houston Events
Campmeeting Tent Revival
Collegeview Baptist Church / Texas City, TX
10:45am | FREE College View Camp-meeting Revival Beginning Sunday Oct. 1st @ 10:45 AM and Nightly Oct. 1st Through Oct. […]
Men4Jesus Relationship Meeting
/ Alvin, TX
7pm This is a meeting to help husbands and wives in their relationship. We will be teaching on family, finances […]
Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers
Klein Cain High School / Spring, TX
4pm Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers is a multi Grammy Award winning entertainers. They will be with us in […]
Gracias Christmas Cantata
Smart Financial Centre / Sugar Land, TX
FREE | Benefits Hurricane Harvey victims Gracia’s Christmas Cantata is a show-stopping musical experience that has amazed audiences across America […]
Tribute Quartet
Cornerstone United Methodist Church / Houston, TX
6pm | FREE Dignity Gospel Quartet presents an evening with Tribute Quartet, for an evening of Southern Gospel Music for […]
The Big 5 Conference
Constellation Field / Sugar Land, TX
10am The BIG 5 Conference is an unique, life trans-formative conference tailored and designed for children and their parents. TB5 […]
Tribute Quartet
Abundant Life Church / Galveston, TX
5pm | Free Join Tribute Quartet on Galveston Island, for an evening of Southern Gospel Music. With several industry awards […]
Performing Arts College Fair
Rice University / Houston, TX
FREE Arlington, VA—College-bound students interested in music, dance, theater, visual arts, graphic design, and other related disciplines are invited to […]
Brick Fest Lego Fan Experience
NRG Center / Houston, TX
ALL DAY LEGO® lovers rejoice! The Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience is filled with hands-on attractions and activities engineered […]
Houston Wedding Showcase
NRG Center / Houston, TX
10am-5pm Breathtaking Fashion Shows The pages of your favorite bridal magazine come to life on our runway stage. See beautiful […]